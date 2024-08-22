Govt should ensure national reconciliation

Macron writes to Yunus; Abbas seeks Dhaka’s continuous support for Palestinians

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the interim government led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has an important task of preparing the ground for democratic elections and return to calm and national reconciliation.

"As Bangladesh now enters a period of transition, the interim government you lead will have the important task of preparing the ground for democratic elections and ensuring that a return to calm and national reconciliation can be achieved," he said in a letter to Yunus on Monday.

The French president said he particularly hopes that the joint work of Bangladesh and France aiming at continuously strengthening the bilateral relationship can continue, on essential subjects such as respect for human rights and minorities, adaptation to climate change, and the fight against poverty.

Greeting Yunus, he said he looks forward to working with the chief adviser in meeting the challenges ahead.

In another letter to Prof Yunus, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas sought the interim government's continued support for the Palestinians until they achieve their legitimate rights to freedom and independence, especially in the light of Israeli occupation's criminal aggression and genocidal war continuing for more than 10 months in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

He said Bangladesh and the Palestine and their peoples are united by strong historical relations based on brotherhood and support.

"…we and our Palestinian people will continue to have gratitude and appreciation to Bangladesh for permanently and continuously standing by our people, and its absolute solidarity and support since its independence in 1971," the letter said.

Abbas expressed his support to the interim government and the people of Bangladesh, and wished good luck and success to Yunus in performing the lofty tasks entrusted to him.

Meanwhile, Pentagon on Tuesday said it will look forward to working with Bangladesh to support the shared values and interests such as a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder made the comment in a briefing in Washington when he was asked how Pentagon views the role of the Bangladesh Army in supporting peace and stability under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof Yunus.

Pat Ryder said, "Well, as you know, we do have a defense relationship with Bangladesh. We will look forward to working to support our shared values and interests, such as a free and open Indo-Pacific. I don't have anything to read out right now in terms of any types of contact.

"As it relates to the Bangladesh government, we would also expect human rights to be observed and there to be an avoidance of any type of violence," he added.

In a briefing yesterday, UN secretary-general's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said UN hopes the interim government, led by Dr Yunus, will take an inclusive approach, including by considering the voices of young people as well as women, and minority and indigenous communities.

He said the UN also counts on the interim government to ensure the full protection of all citizens and, in particular, of minorities.