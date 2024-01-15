Govt to keep friendly ties with all countries

Says new foreign minister

On the first day in office yesterday, new Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh will maintain relations with all countries, including those who were critical of the January 7 election, for advancing the country's development.

"The most important thing is countries both from the East and West have expressed their willingness to work with Bangladesh," he said during his first interaction with journalists as foreign minister.

He said ambassadors and high commissioners of the US, UK, EU and other missions were present at the oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet members at the Bangabhaban on January 11.

"They congratulated the government and expressed willingness to work with the new government. We also want to have cooperation from all -- East and West -- and want to take the country forward," said Hasan, formerly the information minister.

The US, EU, UK, Canada and Australia have been critical of the elections but China, Russia and India congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as prime minister and spoke of continuing and deepening their ties with Bangladesh.

Asked about the critical view of some countries on the election, Hasan said all countries face questions on elections, the US and Bangladesh included. Those who lose also pose questions. The election in Bangladesh was "fair and comparatively peaceful".

Asked what major challenges he would face as foreign minister, he said the world is getting polarised and that would be the main challenge.

"But we will stick to our policy -- friendship to all and malice to none. All of them are our development partners. We will work with all of them."

Different countries have different perceptions and narratives, but Bangladesh values the concerns of all of them, he added.

Asked if the government feels pressures like it did ahead of the polls, he said, "We are not feeling any pressure."

He said he would focus on economic diplomacy, boosting trade relations with the non-traditional markets including those in the Asian, African and Latin American countries, alongside the traditional export markets of the US and Europe.

The government would also work to ensure remittance inflow through legal channels and overseas jobs for skilled labour.

"We will have to expand and deepen relations with all countries. We will find out solutions as we start working," Hasan said.