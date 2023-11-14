Govt extending all-out support for free, fair polls: PMO tells EU delegation

The government is extending all-out cooperation so that a free and fair election can be held in a peaceful manner, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah told a European Union delegation in Dhaka today.

The EU delegation, led by Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director for Asia and Pacific, European External Action Service, held a meeting with M Tofazzel Hossain Miah at the PMO this afternoon.

According to a press release, the EU delegation wanted to know about the upcoming general election and human rights situation in Bangladesh.

The principal secretary mentioned that the Hasina-led government first introduced the transparent ballot boxes and enacted a law to form the Election Commission.

"Now the election commissioners are appointed by a panel of judges led by the chief justice," he said.

Tofazzel also mentioned that Bangladesh remains committed to ensuring human rights, labour rights, and workplace safety.

Regarding garment workers' unrest, he said that the incidents are politically-motivated.

"The innocent workers are being used by a group who wants to destabilise the situation ahead of the general election," he added.

He highlighted Bangladesh's efforts in sustainability and green manufacturing mentioning that Bangladesh now has 220 LEED certified garment factories, the highest in the world.

The delegation assured EU's support towards Bangladesh's availing GSP+ preferential trade benefits, the press release said.

The meeting discussed a range of issues including Bangladesh's availing the EU's GSP+ preferential trade benefits after the LDC graduation.

The principal secretary expressed gratitude for EU's tremendous support in the ongoing development journey of Bangladesh under the able leadership of PM Hasina.