Govt cancels contractual appointments of 3 envoys

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Oct 21, 2024 11:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:43 AM

Mon Oct 21, 2024 11:22 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:43 AM

The government today cancelled the contractual appointments of three ambassadors for the remaining period of their contracts.

They are Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan, Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran, and Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Abu Zafar, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today.

The gazette notification published for the public interest will be effective immediately, it also said.

