Ghana foreign minister arrives in Dhaka

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey today arrived in Dhaka for a bilateral visit.

AFM Zahid Ul Islam, director general (Africa) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received her at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

"The Ghanaian delegates have come to Dhaka for a bilateral visit and will have several meetings during their stay here to discuss the issues of common interests," reads a foreign ministry statement.