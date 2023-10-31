Genocide of Palestinians: JS adopts resolution condemning Israeli attacks

Palestinian nurses attend to a little girl with a head wound as she sits on an examining table at the Nasser hospital following an Israeli strike on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. More than 7,000 Palestinians, including nearly 3,000 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the war began on October 7. Photo: AFP

Parliament yesterday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people and calling upon the Muslim world to come forward effectively to protect them.

The resolution also called upon the Muslim world to help the Palestinians to establish an independent and sovereign state for themselves.

Bangladesh National Parliament strongly condemns the brutal genocide carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people and strongly demands that this killing be stopped, read the proposal.

Ruling Awami League MP and former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed it before the parliament.

"Israel's brutal killings in Palestine have caused an extreme human rights disaster. This Parliament calls on all the conscientious people, states and institutions of the world to come forward to protect human rights in Palestine and calls upon the Muslim Ummah of the world to come forward effectively to protect the Palestinian people and establish their just, independent and sovereign state," reads the proposal.

Participating in the discussion on the proposal, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly condemned Israel's brutal attacks on the Palestinian people and said human rights are being violated constantly there.

"It [such brutality of Israel] must be stopped. We do not want this murder and war to continue," the premier said.

Supporting an independent state of Palestine, the PM urged the world to accept the just demands of Palestine.

"We hear a lot about human rights [from different countries]. Palestine people are living in very inhumane condition. A mother took shelter in a hospital with their children thinking it safe. But the Israeli forces carried out an air attack killing them. We have no words to condemn it. How could they attack a place like a hospital?"

"It is our responsibility as a human being to protest against such incidents," she added.

She said that Bangladesh is always on the side of the Palestinians.

Fifteen MPs from treasury and opposition bench participated in the hour-long discussion.

After the discussion, the proposal was adopted unanimously in the parliament.