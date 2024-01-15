‘Genocide By Israel’: Bangladesh backs South Africa in ICJ

Bangladesh has expended its support to South Africa's application against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel's violation of the Genocide Convention regarding the Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The country also supports South Africa's request for provisional measures, including requests for suspending all military operations in and against Gaza and allowing safe, adequate, and unimpeded humanitarian aid in all of Gaza.

"The provisional measures requested are both necessary and concrete steps required to end the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Gaza," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday.

In this context, the statement said that Bangladesh welcomes the opportunity to file a declaration of intervention in the proceedings in due course.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed the case with the World Court, alleging that Israel is violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The ongoing attacks by Israeli Defense Forces have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. Bangladesh considers these deliberate acts of aggression a blatant disregard for and violation of international law, including the Genocide Convention.

As a state party to the Genocide Convention, Bangladesh calls on all states to respect their obligations under the convention to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.

The statement said Bangladesh reiterates its calls for an immediate ceasefire and the rapid, safe, and unhindered provision of life-saving assistance, at scale, to Gaza.

It also reiterated its calls for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine and for a lasting and permanent solution that sees the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state along pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.