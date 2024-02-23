Gaza Ceasefire BID: US veto at UNSC disappointing

Says FM Hasan Mahmud

The United States' veto against a draft UN Security Council resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, is disappointing, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

"Not only are the women and children being indiscriminately killed in Gaza, but the basic supply chains of water and electricity are being disrupted intentionally. Crackdowns are being conducted in the hospitals. Human rights are violated grossly and these are clear violations of international law," he said while responding to a journalist's question at the Foreign Ministry.

"Some people talk about the safety of Israelis, but where is the safety of these Palestinian women and children, [where is] the rights of Palestinians? … We havea friendly relationship with the United States. But this veto is deeply disappointing. We do not want wars anywhere, let the war stop."

The resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian Gaza Strip was presented to the UN Security Council (UNSC) by Algeria. It was voted on last Tuesday.

Of the UNSC's 15 member states, 13 voted in favour of the resolution. Another permanent member, the United Kingdom, abstained from voting, while the US vetoed it.

Regarding the upcoming visit of US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter, Hasan Mahmud said President Joe Biden's letter is very important to further strengthen the relationship with the US.

"The visit of their officials will deepen and broaden the relationship between the two countries."