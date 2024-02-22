Future of Indo-Bangla ties depend on youths: Pranay Verma

A 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation will be visiting India from February 25 to March 4.

The High Commission of India, Dhaka hosted a flag-off ceremony for the delegation today.

Interacting with the young delegates, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted the importance of the youth in national development.

He stressed that the future of Bangladesh-India relations would depend on the commitment of the youth of the two countries to sustaining, reinforcing, and further transforming their traditional and historically strong bilateral ties.

The envoy congratulated all the participants on being selected as part of the youth delegation and hoped that their visit would give them valuable insights into the developmental aspirations and the advances being made in India, as well as the transformation taking place in India-Bangladesh relations across wide-ranging areas.

During their nine-day visit, they will be interacting with key personalities and institutions in India belonging to government, academia, business, civil society, and socio-cultural domains.

The delegation will also be visiting places of historical, cultural, commercial, and technological significance in India.

The travel itinerary has been specifically designed to provide an opportunity for the delegates to experience the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme was launched by the High Commission in 2012.

This year marks the ninth edition of the programme.

It is one of the most popular youth outreach initiatives of the High Commission and over the years, counts as its alumni a large number of young individuals who are making a mark for themselves in various walks of life in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation this year has a wide range of participation from all over Bangladesh, including young professionals, journalists, sportspersons, artists, doctors, and engineers.