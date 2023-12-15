Free, Fair Polls: Dhaka under no foreign pressure

Says Momen

Bangladesh has the urge to hold free and fair elections, and there is no external pressure on the country to do so, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday.

"We are under our own pressure... We want to establish the rights of the people. We want people to come to the polling centres and vote. This is our challenge, not others'," he told reporters at an event at the North South University.

He added, "The foreign countries want free, fair and non-violent elections. We also want it. We are committed to it."

Referring to the ongoing demonstrations, he said, "The US does not like what the BNP is doing. They are resorting to violence. The US does not want violence, vandalism, arson attacks on properties or terrorist activities. I think the US is very unhappy about the BNP."

The US believes in democracy and so does the Awami League, he said.