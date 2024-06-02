Foreign secy to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow

Hasina’s proposed visit to China to be discussed

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to visit China to have bilateral discussions with his Chinese counterpart tomorrow.

"He will have a meeting with Chinese Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong, which is scheduled to take place on June 3," a senior official told UNB.

Issues of mutual interest, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit, are likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides will discuss finding a convenient date for the PM's visit to China.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to pay an official visit to China before July 15.

In May 2023, the Chinese vice minister was in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He had a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during his stay in Dhaka.

Recently, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen said Bangladesh and China should deepen their strategic partnership for cooperation and explore new growth points.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative," he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they were willing to promote the upgrading of industries and digitalisation process in Bangladesh.