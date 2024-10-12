Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:10 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 06:33 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Foreign secy leads 'productive' talks with US State dept

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:10 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 06:33 AM

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin had a "productive meeting" with US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at the State Department, affirming renewal of commitment to deepen and expand bilateral ties, strengthen collaboration on areas of mutual interest.

Their discussions focused on the US technical and financial support to reform initiatives of the interim government and addressing challenges, Rohingya issue, labour law reforms, etc.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The foreign secretary had a separate meeting with acting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass and discussed ways to deepen bilateral collaboration building on the momentum in the Bangladesh-US relationship and to advance impactful cooperation in priority areas.

The foreign secretary visited New York before his tour to Washington and is scheduled is leave Washington on October 14.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ইলিশের এত দাম কখনো দেখিনি’

২ দিনে বেড়েছে ৪০০ টাকা।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মাতারবাড়ী গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দর প্রকল্পের খরচ বাড়ছে যেসব কারণে

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে