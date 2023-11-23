Foreign secy to discuss polls with 90 ambassadors

Leaves for Delhi today

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said he will discuss the upcoming national election with ambassadors of 90 countries stationed in India during his visit to New Delhi tomorrow.

The secretary told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday that he would travel to the neighbouring country to hold the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra.

The 90 ambassadors will be informed of Bangladesh's commitment to a free and fair election and the preparations of the Election Commission, he said.

Besides, he will also let them know that the deadline for applying to be election observers has been extended for foreigners, he said.

"It will be a scope for us to campaign for Bangladesh's candidature on the International Maritime Organisation," he added.

He added that Bangladesh and India will discuss finding ways to ensure that elections do not affect relations between the two countries.

Politics, defence, security, investment, energy, water, regional and global situation, development assistance, and consular assistance will also be discussed.

Bangladesh will also discuss the Rohingya issue, he added.

He said there is a lot of interest from the US, Japan and other countries in the Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh now has an Indo-Pacific outlook and now is the time to concretise projects.