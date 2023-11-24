Foreign secretary urges diplomats to support regional stability

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has today called on foreign diplomats based in India to support regional stability while expressing the Bangladesh government's commitment to free and fair elections.

He told the foreign diplomats that Bangladesh is preparing for the national election, which takes place in a five-year cycle and is held in a festive mood.

Most of the political parties are participating in the elections and the people are expecting free, fair, and peaceful polls early January next year, Masud told the diplomats.

About 60 heads of missions who are concurrently accredited to Bangladesh but residing in New Delhi attended the event at the Bangladesh High Commission this evening.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman moderated the briefing that was also attended by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Muhammad Imran.

About 90 heads of missions were invited to the event, but some 60 of them attended, according to the officials present at the briefing.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen highlighted the significant development that Bangladesh made over the last 15 years and its foreign policy of "friendship to all and malice to none".

He also said Bangladesh and India are trusted friends and have implemented many vital projects that are crucial for bilateral and regional development.