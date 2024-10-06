Foreign secretary Jashim Uddin to visit US for strengthening bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin is scheduled to make an official visit to the US from October 7-14 to hold a series of meetings as the two sides eye stronger relations in diverse areas.

According to a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign secretary is scheduled to depart Dhaka in the early hours tomorrow.

This is his first overseas trip since assuming office.

During his visit, Jashim is expected to meet senior officials from the US government, a diplomatic source confirmed.

He will visit both Washington, and New York, and hold discussions with officials from the US State Department, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), and key figures from the United Nations.

He will also engage with representatives of the World Bank and the IMF.

The visit follows the recent trip of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus to the US for the UNGA.

During his visit, Yunus met with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.