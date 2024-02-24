Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Feb 24, 2024 11:31 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 11:34 PM

Foreign secretary, EU envoy unveil book 'Dhaka Talks'

A new book titled "Dhaka Talks: Diplomats & Mahfuz Mishu" was launched this evening.

Nymphea Publication organised the book launching ceremony joined by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, among others.

The speakers appreciated Mishu's effort to write a book and described it as a courageous thing.

They congratulated Mishu, special correspondent of Jamuna TV, and hoped that he would come up with more books in the coming days.The event, held at a Dhaka hotel, brought together former ambassador Humayun Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI); Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Jamuna Television; Professor Shahab Enam Khan, executive director of Bangladesh Center for Indo Pacific Affairs; and Karunangshu Barua, CEO of Nymphea Publication.

The concept of the book aims to serve as a reference guide to Bangladesh's journey towards balance, unity, and global collaboration.

