Foreign ministry recalls six ambassadors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled six Bangladesh envoys from six important missions.

The ministry issued a circular in this regard on Monday and yesterday.

Those recalled include Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Mohammad Abdul Muhith, Ambassador to Belgium Mahbub Hasan Saleh, High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Ambassador to Australia M Allama Siddiky, and Ambassador to Portugal Rejina Ahmed.

They were asked to return to Dhaka immediately.

The letter, signed by Mohammad Nazmul Haque, director general (administration) of the foreign ministry, said all the travel and other benefits will be provided to them as per the rules.