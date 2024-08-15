Foreign ministry recalls seven envoys

Five other officials posted overseas also ordered to return

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called back seven of Bangladesh's ambassadors who were on contractual postings overseas.

In addition, orders to return home have been issued for five other officials who were on contract or deputation abroad.

The development is part of the interim government's decision to make personnel changes in various ministries.

The foreign ministry today issued separate orders in this regard.

The envoys who were asked to return to Dhaka are Mohammad Imran, ambassador to the US; Kamrul Hasan, ambassador to Russia; Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, ambassador to the Maldives; Javed Patwary, ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Shahabuddin Ahmed, ambassador to Japan; Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador to Germany; and Abu Zafar, ambassador to the UAE.

The five other officials who were ordered to return are Wahiduzzaman Noor and Arifa Rahman Ruma, first secretary and counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington; Aparna Rani Pal and Mobashira Farzana Mithila, counsellors at the Bangladesh Embassy in Ottawa; and Asib Uddin Ahmed, third secretary at the Bangladesh consulate in New York.