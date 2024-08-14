Focus on good governance, respect human rights, Denmark tells interim govt

Denmark today said it wants the interim government to focus on good governance, respect human rights and democracy, and conduct impartial investigations into the many tragic deaths during the recent protests.

"We encourage all actors to contribute to a peaceful transition towards democratic elections." Dan Jørgensen, minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, said in a statement today.

He said Denmark has had a close cooperation with Bangladesh for more than 50 years, so it naturally follows the development in Bangladesh closely.

He said Denmark and the European Union welcome the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.