Flawed polls may deepen political strife

Says a report by Int’l Crisis Group

A flawed election on January 7 could worsen the conflict between the political parties in Bangladesh and raise the spectre of violence in the aftermath, said a new report of the International Crisis Group (ICG) released yesterday.

"The BNP is likely to continue its blockades and may also work with leftist, centrist and Islamist parties to launch a new round of protests after the elections, possibly provoking a repressive response from security forces and Awami League supporters," said the report titled "Beyond the Election: Breaking Bangladesh's Political Deadlock".

The 43-page report was based on interviews with representatives from the AL and the BNP, civil servants, journalists, civil society leaders, UN officials, diplomats, and independent experts between June and October 2023.

The BNP and its allies have been demanding a caretaker government for polls but the AL rejected it. Amid the deadlock, the AL is going for the polls. The BNP has been calling strikes and blockades in the months following October 28 when the government foiled a BNP rally. Law enforcers have arrested an estimated 20,000 BNP leaders since then.

The BNP, Jamaat, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, the Democratic Left Alliance and dozens of other parties will not take part in the polls. The main opposition is now considering uniting all these parties into a single platform and organise demonstrations and rallies calling for the government's resignation, the ICG said.

It says the turnout in the polls is likely to be low, and the AL and local officials may fall back on ballot box stuffing, not to change the results, but to generate the sense of a higher participation rate, as had occurred in two recent by-elections, the report said.

Meanwhile, the AL's internal unity is likely to come under even greater strain. If the ruling party cannot manage competing demands within the party, the polls risk triggering more internal feuds. There could be greater risks of clashes between AL supporters and "opposition parties" who believe seat-allocation deals were being broken.

Even graver risks could lie in wait. The BNP's hope was that the AL could be forced to compromise in the face of a combination of mostly non-violent protests, economic crisis, and external and/or internal interventions, the report said.

The BNP leaders, many of whom are now in prison, could face pressure from factions within the party to revert to their old tactics of more overt violence, possibly by teaming up with Jamaat. That would be a mistake, the ICG said.

The ICG said the BNP should continue to eschew political violence, even as it maintains its movement against the AL government and efforts to "restore democracy".

There is an economic aspect as well. A balance of payment or banking crisis could affect not only the country's poor, who are already suffering from high inflation, but also the middle class and even the wealthy, who have until now tended to back the government.

If Washington or other Western capitals impose sanctions, those would inflict further damage, the report said.

The ICG said instability in Bangladesh serves no one's interests. Therefore, the election should be pushed back to create a new opportunity for dialogue, in which the US and India should work together to encourage a compromise between the two parties.

"A flawed election provides only more reason to redouble efforts to get the Awami League and its opponents talking again after January 7. Dialogue should aim to rebuild a modicum of trust between the two major parties, but its success will depend on concessions from the AL primarily, as well as the BNP to a lesser extent," the ICG said.

One possible outcome of this dialogue might be a second election in which the BNP and other opposition forces participate, the report said.