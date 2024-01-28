Fighting in Myanmar will impact Rohingya repatriation

Says foreign minister

The escalation of conflicts in Myanmar will have negative impacts on the Rohingya repatriation, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

Bangladesh is aware of the long-running tension in Myanmar, and that the Border Guard of Bangladesh has been put on alert along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, he told reporters after a meeting with a delegation of British MPs at the State Guest House Padma.

The minister's comment comes at a time when the Myanmar military is losing control of vast areas in the country. Attacks by ethnic rebel have seen hundreds of military posts captured, more than 40 towns taken, and trade routes with China, India and Bangladesh affected, according to media reports.

The Arakan Army seized more than 160 junta bases, outposts and battalion headquarters across northern Rakhine and Chin State's Paletwa Township.

Asked if the events evolving in Myanmar would affect Rohingya repatriation, Hasan said, "This can have negative impacts on Rohingya repatriation. We always sought support from the international community. If they put pressure, Myanmar will be forced to take back the Rohingyas."

Enquired if Bangladesh would shelter more Rohingyas who might be displaced due to escalating conflicts in Rakhine, the minister said despite being a heavily populated country, Bangladesh have sheltered more than one million Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. Some 35,000 children are born to Rohingya women in the camps every year, he added.

"They are creating various problems here, including for security and environment. Rohingya camps have become breeding grounds for fanaticism. Terrorist groups are trying to recruit members from there."

Hasan said Rohingya problem can be solved through addressing the internal problems in Myanmar.

The minister said he recently had a meeting with his Myanmar counterpart on the sidelines of the NAM summit in Uganda and that he was keeping contact with the Myanmar government and discussing the Rohingya repatriation.