Sat Sep 21, 2024 05:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:21 PM

Export of 3,000 tonnes hilsa: Indian fish importers welcome move

India's Fish Importers Association today welcomed the decision of Bangladesh's interim government to allow the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

They termed the move as a "positive development", reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The association's Secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood said, "We are happy that our efforts with the interim government of Bangladesh to bring hilsa bore fruit."

On September 9, Anwar had written a letter to Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain with the plea for allowing hilsa exports to India.

Anwar today expressed hope that Bangladesh's ban on hilsa export would be relaxed very soon.

