Exercise restraint, shun violence: UK envoy

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke after a meeting with Awami League leaders Faruk Khan and Dr Shammi Ahmed this evening. Photo: Collected

The UK has called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, shun violence and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said this during a meeting with Awami League leaders Faruk Khan and Dr Shammi Ahmed this evening.

The UK High Commission has shared the news through social media platform X.

The call came amid a countrywide blockade being enforced by the opposition BNP after a rally and a strike enforced on October 28 and 29.

The UN, US and some other countries have also condemned the violence and the killings of a number of people and injuring dozens.

They all called upon the political parties to avoid violence.