Every country faces risks from militant attacks

Says US Chargé d’Affaires

Many incidents of political persecution and repression during the previous Awami League government's tenure were labelled as "militant activities" to divert attention, said US Chargé d'Affaires Megan Bouldin yesterday.

She made the remarks during a courtesy call on Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at his office in the Secretariat, according to a press release issued by the home ministry.

The two also discussed matters of mutual interest, such as the country's law and order situation, security cooperation, counterterrorism, prosecution of related cases, and the prevention of online sexual harassment of young women, among other issues.

The adviser said the US is a close ally of Bangladesh and has long been a key partner in the country's efforts to combat terrorism and enhance security.

"US support in training and equipment has played a vital role in building the capacity of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police," he said.

Jahangir thanked the Chargé d'Affaires for the assistance and requested continued cooperation in the sector.

Expressing a commitment to cooperate in Bangladesh's security sector, Bouldin said every country faces some level of risk from terrorism and militant attacks, and Bangladesh is no exception.

Bangladesh should nonetheless remain vigilant in this regard, she added.

In response, the adviser said there is no militancy in Bangladesh at present. "Occasionally, banned political parties try to organise rallies and demonstrations, but law enforcement agencies are strictly countering those attempts," he said.

He also said special security arrangements have been made for the diplomatic zone in Baridhara, Dhaka. "Along with regular law enforcement, the Coast Guard has been deployed there."

Thanking the adviser for the special security measures taken for the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bouldin said mutual communication, coordination, and information-sharing among security agencies are essential to ensure national security.

She said similar integration and exchange of information should also take place among Bangladesh's regular police force, National Security Intelligence, Special Branch, CTTC, and Anti-Terrorism Unit, which would help further strengthen and consolidate the country's security system.

The meeting was attended by Khondker Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, additional secretary (political and ICT) to the Public Security Division; Eric Geelan, political and economic counsellor at the US Embassy; and Josh Pope, political-military affairs officer.