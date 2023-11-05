EU top diplomat 'concerned over 8,000 arrests' in Bangladesh

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell today expressed his concern over the arrest of "over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh".

"Concerned by the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh. Justice must be served in all cases," Borrell said in a statement on X.

The EU foreign policy chief said it was vital for all parties to find a peaceful way for participatory elections.

The parties should create an environment "conducive to democracy, human rights & fundamental freedoms," Borrell added.

"We encourage all parties to refrain from violence," he added.