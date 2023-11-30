EU team flies in to observe nat’l election

A four-member team of election experts from the European Union arrived in Bangladesh yesterday to observe the January 7 national election.

The expert mission will start working formally from Sunday and will stay in Bangladesh for almost two months, a foreign ministry official told The Daily Star.

The delegates will first hold meetings with the Election Commission and several ministries, the official said, adding that details of exactly how the mission will work is not known yet.

In July, an EU exploratory mission visited Bangladesh. Weeks after the visit, the EU announced that it would not send a fully-fledged election observation mission as it had doubts that the environment was conducive to hold elections. The EU said it would send a four-member mission late last month.

The US-based International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute have announced they will deploy a joint team to conduct a limited technical assessment of violence before, during, and after the election.

The team will include five long-term analysts who will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks.

Apart from them, 44 election observers and journalists from Australia, Italy, Germany, Japan, Sweden, India, South Africa, the UK, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Belgium will come to observe the polls, according to the EC.

A Commonwealth delegation is also likely to observe the polls, a foreign ministry official said.