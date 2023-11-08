EU team to arrive Nov 15 to assess labour reforms

A three-member European Union delegation will be visiting Bangladesh on November 15-17 to assess the progress of Bangladesh's labour sector reforms.

The team, which will be led by EU External Service Action Service's Deputy Managing Director (Asia Pacific Division) Paola Pampaloni, is expected to meet top officials of the ministries of foreign affairs, commerce, and labour as well as labour leaders, said foreign ministry officials.

The visit comes against the backdrop of RMG workers' recent demonstrations for pay hikes amid the sharp rise in prices of essential commodities. Besides, political violence has also gripped the country since October 28 ahead of the next national election.

The EU imported products worth 24 billion Euro in 2022 and has become the largest export market for Bangladesh. The EU has been providing Bangladesh duty-free access to its market, while also helping improve the safety in the RMG sector since the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013.

It has also extended the GSP facility to Bangladesh until 2029, which goes beyond the LDC graduation year of 2026.

After 2029, the GSP facility will not be there, but the EU has another scheme for duty-free market access, which is GSP Plus.

Bangladesh will have to go through additional and stricter conditions, including the improvement of human rights, democracy, environment and labour rights, to avail of the facility, EU embassy officials in Dhaka said earlier.