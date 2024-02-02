EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum: FM Hasan discusses bilateral issues with counterparts

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam, Belgium, Sweden, and Czech Republic during separate meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Third EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels today.

In his discussion with Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, the two foreign ministers discussed areas of cooperation to strengthen Bangladesh-Vietnam friendly relations.

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade Hadja Lahbib expressed her interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Hasan Mahmud thanked the Belgian government for its continued support of Bangladesh's development journey.

The Bangladesh foreign minister also met with Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

During the bilateral meetings, the foreign minister discussed issues of mutual interest, including trade and increasing investment in the emerging sector of Bangladesh, plus ways to resolve the Rohingya problem.

The ministers of all four countries responded positively to the foreign minister's requests to increase international pressure on Myanmar.

The foreign minister reiterated that the only solution is to repatriate the Rohingyas to their own country Myanmar with their basic rights.