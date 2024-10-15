EU expresses support for interim govt's reform agenda

The EU has expressed its readiness to support the reform agenda of the interim government, saying that the recent students-led mass uprising is an unprecedented opportunity for change.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller said this while paying an introductory courtesy call on Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the latter's office today, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Miller offered all-out cooperation of the EU in this transition and reform, including in human rights and good governance, as well as the democratic process.

He mentioned that the EU wants to diversify trade relations with Bangladesh with more investment, and support Bangladesh's transition after LDC graduation.

Touhid welcomed the EU's offer of assistance and assured creating a better business environment for strengthening Bangladesh-EU trade and investment relations.

Terming the relations between Bangladesh and the EU as vibrant and important, he requested EU's assistance in health and education sectors with particular emphasis on improving technical and vocational training institutes.

He underlined the need for assistance in recovering stolen assets deposited abroad by some Bangladeshi nationals. The EU ambassador offered technical assistance in this regard.

The ambassador informed about European Investment Bank's (EIU) ongoing investment of €900 million in the rail, energy, water and health sectors of Bangladesh and expressed EIB's readiness to enhance its investment portfolio in Bangladesh.

They appreciated the upcoming discussion on Partnership and Cooperation Agreement towards elevating the Bangladesh-EU relations to a new height.

The ambassador reaffirmed continued assistance of the EU for the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and the host community in Cox's Bazar.

They noted that return of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar with rights and safety is the only sustainable solution to the protracted crisis.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has announced new funding to support humanitarian projects in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Commission on Tuesday announced the new humanitarian aid package of €21.5 million for the Asia-Pacific region, bringing the total EU support to almost €95 million in 2024.