EU delegation in town to assess labour conditions

A delegation of the European Union (EU) arrived in Dhaka today to have discussions with relevant stakeholders on the country's labour sector.

"Freshly arrived in Dhaka for EU exchanges with Bangladesh stakeholders on labour rights and human rights," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter after his arrival together with some of the delegation members from Brussels.

They visited a school for children with disabilities in Badda, Dhaka.

"Very glad to be again in Dhaka," said Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni who is leading the delegation.

Situation in Gaza classic example of ethnic cleansing assisted by leaders of 'the free world'

They will have meetings with labour, commerce and foreign secretaries of the government on Wednesday apart from their talks with other relevant stakeholders.

The visit is aimed at taking "stock of progress" in implementing the National Action Plan for the labour sector, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley told UNB.

Bangladesh adopted a National Action Plan (2021-2026) on the labour sector and the plan is closely linked to the roadmap submitted by the government of Bangladesh to the ILO Governing Body as the result of an Article 26 complaint.

The roadmap aims to improve the country's observance of labour rights including freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.

Last month, Ambassador Whiteley said aligning labour law with international standards will be an "essential element" for the European Parliament and the Commission in considering Bangladesh's application for market access, the GSP+.

"Bangladesh has the option to accede to GSP+ which is the next most generous GSP programme after the Everything but Arms (EBA)," he said while speaking at a seminar in Dhaka.