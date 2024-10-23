EU to back ongoing reforms of interim govt: Rizwana

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the European Union (EU) will back the ongoing reforms undertaken by the interim government.

She also said the EU will support Bangladesh in expanding renewable energy facilities and offer cooperation in specific areas of expertise.

It will also prioritise financing key climate actions, Rizwana said.

The environment adviser said this when Michael Miller, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on her at her office in the secretariat today.

During the meeting, they discussed pressing environmental concerns, climate change mitigation, and ways to strengthen Bangladesh-EU cooperation on sustainable development initiatives.

"The EU has been a key partner in Bangladesh's efforts to combat climate change and protect our rich biodiversity," Rizwana Hasan.

"We value the EU's continued support in environmental conservation and their commitment to promoting green growth strategies in our country," she added.

Michael Miller said the EU is deeply interested in collaborating with Bangladesh on various issues, including climate change.

He affirmed that the EU will continue supporting the interim government and is confident about working with Bangladesh.

Michael Miller emphasised the need to stabilise law and order to attract more foreign investment and mentioned that the EU is interested in financing gender-sensitive projects.

He emphasised the EU's willingness to further collaborate with Bangladesh in areas like renewable energy, forest conservation, and pollution control.

The environment secretary, water resources secretary, and high officials from the ministries and the EU were also present on the occasion.