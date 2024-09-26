Establishing strong democracy in Bangladesh an ongoing effort: US embassy deputy chief

The establishment of a strong democracy in Bangladesh is not just a goal but a continuous process that requires vigilance, courage, and unity, said US Embassy's newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission Megan Bouldin.

Referring to US President Joe Biden's statement that "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it", she said the efforts of people individually and collectively embody the spirit of resilience and commitment to democratic principles.

She made the remarks at a reception held at a city hotel yesterday evening for her and US Embassy Dhaka's Public Engagement Director Scott Hartmann.

Bouldin said over the past months, Bangladesh has undergone significant changes, and the leaders, activists, educators, and innovators have played critical roles in these transformations.

"Your unwavering commitment to justice, democracy, and progress is truly commendable," she said.

Bouldin said the future generations will look back with deep admiration at the transformative paths paved over the last months.

She acknowledged the lives tragically lost during the July uprising and expressed sympathies for their families and loved ones.

"Their sacrifices will not be forgotten, and their memories inspire us to continue the journey towards a more just and inclusive Bangladesh," Bouldin said.

However, the journey does not end here. The responsibilities of media, innovators and leaders they carry in shaping the future of this country are far from over, she said.

"Establishing a strong, inclusive democracy in Bangladesh is an ongoing effort, and the challenges ahead require continued dedication and collaboration," she said.

"However, you are not alone in this endeavor. The US embassy is eager to support you in your efforts, to be a partner in this process, and to stand with you as you continue building a brighter, more inclusive, and democratic future for all Bangladeshis," Megan Bouldin said.