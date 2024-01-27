Escalating conflict in Myanmar will affect Rohingya repatriation

Says Hasan Mahmud

The escalation of conflict in Myanmar will have a negative impact on the Rohingya repatriation, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today.

Bangladesh is aware of the tension, that has been there in Myanmar for quite long, and that the Border Guard of Bangladesh has been put on alert along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, he told reporters after a meeting with a delegation of British MPs at the state guest house Padma.

The comments come at a time when Myanmar military is losing control in vast part of Myanmar. The attacks by ethnic rebel groups have seen hundreds of military posts captured, more than 40 towns taken, trade routes with China, India, and Bangladesh affected.

The Arakan Army seized more than 160 junta bases, outposts and battalion headquarters across northern Rakhine and Chin State's Paletwa Township.

Asked if the events evolving in Myanmar will affect the Rohingya repatriation, Hasan Mahmud said, "This can have negative impacts on Rohingya repatriation. We always sought support of the international community. If they create pressure, Myanmar will be forced to take back the Rohingyas."

Asked if Bangladesh will give shelter to the new Rohingyas who could be displaced due to escalating conflicts in Rakhine State, the minister said Bangladesh is a heavily populated country, yet sheltered more than a million Rohingya under humanitarian ground. Now, every year some 35,000 children are born in the Rohingya camps.

"They are creating various problems here, including security and environment. Rohingya camps have become breeding ground for fanaticism. Terrorist groups are trying to recruit from there," he said.

He said Rohingya problem can be solved by addressing the internal problems of Myanmar, not with Bangladesh sheltering more Rohingya.

Hasan Mahmud said he recently held a meeting with Myanmar foreign minister on the sidelines of NAM summit in Uganda and is keeping contact with the Myanmar government and discussing the Rohingya repatriation.