Ensure smooth supply of essentials till Ramadan

Hasan urges India's commerce minister

Bangladesh has sought India's support in supplying essential commodities, especially onion, from India ahead of Ramadan to keep prices of essentials stable.

"We discussed the import of perishable items from India. We have discussed in detail so that we get 50,000 tonnes of onion and 1 lakh tonnes of sugar before Ramadan," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after meeting with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today.

The foreign minister mentioned that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina begins a fresh journey with new mandates, and one of the priorities of the government is to address the prices of essential commodities.

Hasan requested Goyal to take necessary measures in ensuring uninterrupted supply of the essential commodities to Bangladesh till Ramadan.

Goyal said India was committed to ensuring the economic and financial stability in Bangladesh.

He assured of accommodating the request of Bangladesh foreign minister for supplying essential commodities.

The Indian minister stressed further improving the trade and commerce relations between the two countries.

Hasan requested Goyal to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers on export products of Bangladesh and to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh, especially during the month of Ramadan to maintain price stability.