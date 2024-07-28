Ensure inquiry into killings

140 scholars, writers, intellectuals urge UN rights chief on recent violence

As one policeman aims his rifle at agitators ahead, another wipes his sweat during clashes that went on for hours in the capital’s Matuail yesterday afternoon. Photo: Star

More than 140 scholars, writers, and public intellectuals from across the world have urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to press for an independent inquiry into the brutal killing and injuring of students and other protesters in Bangladesh.

"As a group of scholars affiliated with universities and other educational institutions around the world, we write to express our grave concern about the brutal killing and injuring of students and others taking part in public protests, which not only violates the fundamental right to protest in a democracy but also makes a mockery of the right to life guaranteed under Article 32 of Constitution of Bangladesh," they said in the open letter.

Indian writer Amitav Ghosh put the letter up on his X account yesterday, saying they are signing the letter in view of the fact that the government appears to be paying no heed to the various appeals against continuing repression, including the strong appeal made by the UN Human Rights chief.

The signatories include luminaries such as writer Amitav Ghosh, philosophers such as Étienne Balibar and Sandra Laugier, and leaders in humanities and social sciences such as Didier Fassin, Diana Eck, and Ash Amin.

The petition, which has drawn support from universities around the world, speaks to global concerns about preserving academic freedom, and democratic rights.

Many academics and civil rights organisations have faced intimidation from the authorities in Bangladesh and now fear for the safety of their families if they join our efforts to seek immediate action on behalf of the victims, the letter said.

"We urge you that this is a moment of urgent action," says the letter, expressing grave concern about the violent clashes that left over 150 dead.

The letter said that due to the continuing blockade on news, there is very little information on the brutal violence that has been unleashed on students, teachers, journalists, and others.

"Still, from what we can gather from our colleagues in Bangladesh, we understand that the police have killed protestors in the hundreds and injured them in the thousands."

Draconian measures such as arbitrary arrests and detention without show cause notice, denial of the right to be represented by a lawyer, infliction of injuries, and torture on the arrested call for immediate action to stop these blatant violations of human rights by the present government in Bangladesh, the letter reads.

"Given the atmosphere of intimidation and repression, we urge you, as the High Commissioner of Human Rights, to press for an independent inquiry into these grievous events that would fix responsibility for the lethal violence against protesters and the blockade on news and communication."

The letter said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lost all moral and legal legitimacy in allowing these grave violations and must answer for the loss of so many lives.

Some other scholars signing the letter include David Ludden, professor of history, New York University; Sheldon Pollock, Arvind Raghunathan professor emeritus of South Asian studies, Columbia University; Etienne Balibar, emeritus professor, University of Paris-Nanterre; Partha Chatterjee, professor emeritus of anthropology, Columbia University; Naomi Hossain, global research professor, SOAS; Diana Eck, Frederic Wertham, Professor of Law and Psychiatry in Society, Harvard University; Andrew Brandel, associate instructional professor, University of Chicago; Piergiorgio Donatelli, professor and chair of philosophy, Sapienza University, Rome; Ashutosh Varshney, director, Saxena Center for Contemporary South Asia; Sol Goldman, professor of international studies and the social sciences, Brown University; Faisal Devji, professor of Indian history, University of Oxford; Akeel Bilgrami, Sidney Morgenbesser, professor of philosophy, Columbia University; Sandra Laugier, professor of philosophy, University of Paris 1 - Panthéon-Sorbonne; Gyan Prakash, Dayton-Stockton professor of history, Princeton University; Iftikhar Dadi, John H Burris, professor, Cornell University; Prasenjit Duara, Oscar Tang, professor of East Asian studies, Duke University; Shruti Kapila, Professor of history and politics, Cambridge University; Joya Misra, distinguished professor, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Meanwhile, Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, yesterday said she was deeply disturbed by reports from Bangladesh that three leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement have been forcibly taken from hospital by police.

"They were reportedly in hospital in the first place due to police torture. This madness must stop," she said in a post on social media platform X.