Ensure fair, transparent, legal process for Prof Yunus

Washington urges Dhaka

The US has encouraged the Bangladesh government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the appeals process in his labour law violation case continues.

Vedant Patel, the US State Department spokesman, made the remarks when asked how Washington views the fresh corruption charges brought against Yunus and the High Court ordering him to notify a labour appellate tribunal before travelling abroad.

The US shares concerns voiced by other international observers that the cases against Yunus may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour law as a way to intimidate him, Patel said at the regular briefing in Washington on Monday.

A coalition of 243 global leaders, including 125 Nobel laureates, earlier expressed concern over the "judicial harassment" of Yunus. Led by Senator Dick Durbin, 12 US senators also called for halting all harassment.

Patel was also asked about the status of the 3C visa policy, announced in May last year for those who were found to be undermining democracy in Bangladesh.

"My understanding is that these policies don't sunset just because the election is over, but I don't have any updates to offer. There is no change in policy," he added.