Ensure fair legal process for political detainees

US urges Bangladesh

The US has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for political activists arrested ahead of the national elections.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday when asked what steps the US was taking against the Bangladesh government for undermining democracy.

The journalist also referred to the UN Human Rights Commission's calls for the immediate release of the political activists in Bangladesh detained ahead of the polls.

According to the BNP, the government has arrested some 25,000 opposition members, including BNP leaders, to manipulate the January 7 election.

Miller said, "We also urge the Bangladeshi government to allow opposition members and media professionals, civil society representatives, to participate meaningfully in the country's democratic process and civic life, and we will continue to engage with the Bangladeshi government to advance that point of view."

He added that the US spoke about its concerns about the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh before as they did not find them to be free and fair. The US also expressed concerns with the arrest of thousands of political opposition members in the run-up to those elections.

The spokesperson said democracy advances peace, prosperity, and security, and it is at the centre of the US foreign policy.

"We continue to engage with the Bangladeshi government to advance democratic principles, which are the key to ensuring peace and prosperity for all Bangladeshis."