Election not an issue in Rohingya repatriation: China envoy

The Rohingya repatriation process is not dependent on the election in Bangladesh and could begin before or after the polls, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.

"Election is not an issue. We are working together. Whenever the situation or condition is right, they (Rohingyas) may go back. It can take place before the election or after the election," Yao Wen told journalists after visiting Cox's Bazar General Hospital this morning.

"We are very near. Still, it needs some effort and we are working on it," he added.

Terming China as a mediator in solving the Rohingya crisis, he said, "We are true friends to both Bangladesh and Myanmar. They trust us. At their request, we act as a facilitator. We bring them together for talks so that the Rohingya people can go back."

"We are quite happy that a lot of progress has been made. Myanmar officials came here, went and talked to some Rohingyas. They [Rohingyas] went to Rakhine to witness [the progress there]. I believe there is a consensus to send back some Rohingyas by a pilot project" he further said.

"Some parties are saying the situation in Myanmar is not right for Repatriation. But these Rohingyas cannot live in Bangladesh forever. We need to have a way out. We need a common effort on this".

The Chinese ambassador, who landed in Cox's bazar around 10.30am, donated medical equipment worth around 1 crore to the Cox's Bazar General Hospital.

In the evening, the ambassador is scheduled to visit a Rohingya camp in Teknaf.