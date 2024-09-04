Educational exchanges to boost Bangladesh-India youth ties: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma has said that education and educational exchanges of youths between Bangladesh and India can play an important role in building stronger people-to-people links.

He expressed optimism about the future of India-Bangladesh ties with youth in both countries playing a pivotal role in nation-building and becoming a valuable stakeholder in the shared quest for peace, prosperity and development.

Pranay Verma made the statement as the Indian High Commission hosted a send-off event at the high commission premises today for the Bangladesh students who are leaving for India to pursue higher studies on the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship.

Around 550 students from Bangladesh have been awarded the prestigious ICCR scholarship for various academic courses this year.

The awardees will have the opportunity to pursue higher studies in some of the most prestigious Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Delhi University in graduation, post-graduation and PhD courses across wide-ranging disciplines such as engineering, medicine, law, linguistics, fine arts, social sciences etc.

The ICCR scholarship programme plays a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, Pranay Verma said, according to a statement.

The High Commission of India remains committed to supporting this programme and promoting robust educational exchanges between our two countries.