Economic talks: Japanese team due in Dhaka next week

A trade negotiating team of Japan will visit Dhaka from May 19-23 for the first round of Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) negotiations.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) would be concluded to get Japanese financial concessions by 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated from LDC status.

He thanked Japan for sending the trade negotiating team for the negotiations on the proposed EPA.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hosaka Yasushi, who met Hasan Mahmud yesterday, expressed his optimism to ensure the steady development of bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh under the "Strategic Partnership" and work together to realise a "Free and Open Indo Pacific (FOIP)".

Hosaka mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in April last year was a cornerstone of future bilateral relations between Bangladesh and japan.

He expressed his gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for hosting the 30th anniversary of International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) Global Dialogue.

During his meeting with Hasan Mahmud, Hasan showed his appreciation for Japan's assistance in the development of infrastructure in Bangladesh and expressed his desire to further develop the bilateral relations, particularly to attract more Japanese investment in Bangladesh including Matarbari and Chittagong areas.

Hasan sought Japan's assistance in helping Bangladesh develop its ship recycling industry in a safe and sustainable manner. He sought necessary funds through JICA in this regard to expedite the process.

The vice minister informed that Japan would shortly send a technical expert team in this regard.

The Japanese vice minister referred to Bangladesh as a country of growing population and booming economy.

They both expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan in different multilateral fora and hoped that both the countries will continue close cooperation for international peace and security, and sustainable development.