Economic success: Korea wants Bangladesh as partner

Korea wants to be a partner in Bangladesh's journey of achieving economic success, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik has said.

"As we reflect on the remarkable progress of Korea, it is evident that the two nations share a common journey of overcoming challenges and achieving economic success," said Park Young-Sik.

"Korea, once devastated by the Korean War, defied all expectations and emerged as the 12th largest economy in the world. Today, as a member of the OECD, Korea stands as a testament to the possibilities of transformation from an aid recipient to an aid donor country," he said.

The ambassador was addressing "Korea International Cooperation Agency Bangladesh Alumni Night 2023" in collaboration with KOICA Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) at a city hotel on Thursday.

The Korean envoy said this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Bangladesh. Over these five decades, the cooperation has flourished from the early investments in the RMG sector to today's collaboration in ICT, infrastructure, energy, education, healthcare, and manpower.

The trade volume between the two nations reached a historic high of $3.4 billion in 2022.

Korea considers Bangladesh a significant development partner, having provided more than $200 million in grants and $1.7 billion in concessional loans.

Moreover, a new Framework Arrangement has been signed, paving the way for an additional $3 billion of concessional loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the period 2023-2027.

Bangladesh, with its dedication and hard work, can replicate Korea's economic success, he said.

The country's attainment of graduation from Least Developed Countries (LDC) to developing countries status and its impressive growth rate are clear indicators that Bangladesh is well on its way to achieving the goals outlined in "Vision 2041".

He said he is confident that Korea and Bangladesh will continue to march hand in hand toward prosperity and a shared future.

"As a steadfast friend of Bangladesh, Korea is committed to supporting the country until it attains its dream of becoming a developed nation by 2041."

Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh Taeyoung Kim and KBAA President and Senior Secretary of Bangladesh Planning Commission Nasima Begum also spoke at the event.