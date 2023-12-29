Don’t want any war in the region, be it real or proxy

Says foreign secretary

Reiterating Bangladesh's position against wars and conflicts, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen yesterday said any kind of conflict or war in the region might deviate Bangladesh from achieving its goal of further development.

"Obviously, we don't want any war, be it real or proxy war. We are against war," he said, adding that Bangladesh will not allow anyone to use its land to serve others' interests or do anything that might go against the interest of its neighbours.

The foreign secretary made the remarks while responding to a question during a year-ending interaction with the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin was also present.

He said Bangladesh is always against any kind of war as common people, women and children suffer from conflicts.

Describing India and Myanmar as Bangladesh's neighbours, he said Bangladesh's focus remains on more development and Bangladesh will get deviated from achieving its target if there is any kind of conflict in the region, proxy or otherwise.

"For this reason, we always exercise maximum restraint," Masud Momen said, noting that there have been provocations when the Rohingya influx began in 2017. "There have been instructions from the top leadership to exercise restraint."

Responding to a question big powers rivalry, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh is trying its best how to do this balancing act maintaining contact and communication with all the countries.

Regarding the next national election, Masud Momen said the government hopes that there will be a good election. "At this moment, we don't think election will not be free and fair."

He hoped that people will cast their votes in the election in a festive mood.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh is not holding election to satisfy any foreign powers, but to fulfill its constitutional obligation.

"People will vote if they want to vote," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said they do not want to see any proxy war in the region and highlighted the importance of peace and stability for greater development.