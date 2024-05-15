Donald Lu in city: Dhaka to focus on economy, trade

Dhaka's priority will be trade and economy, while Washington's will be security, especially advancing partnership under its Indo-Pacific Strategy, as US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu holds meetings with the government high-ups today.

According to diplomatic sources and analysts, Washington is focused on strengthening its relations with the Indo-Pacific nations keeping China in mind, though it says it does not target any specific country.

Following the visits to India and Sri Lanka since May 10, Lu arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning and held a meeting with civil society members where he discussed human rights, labour rights, environment, gender, and media freedom.

Last night, he also met Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman at his residence. Today, he will hold a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

"His trip will strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," according to a statement issued by the US State Department ahead of Lu's visit to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

At a recent briefing in Dhaka, Maxwell Martin, political officer at the US embassy in Dhaka, said Washington wants to see Bangladesh as a net security provider, meaning that the country can support regional countries in terms of security as the country has the capacity.

"We would hope that Bangladesh sees the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) as an opportunity to cooperate with us and our partners to help address some of Bangladesh's security concerns," he said.

Washington's push for democracy, human rights, and good governance is also part of the US-led IPS, Martin said, referring to last year's US public statements on free and fair elections.

The US last year announced a visa policy for Bangladesh, saying those undermining democratic elections would be denied US visas. Earlier in 2021, it imposed sanctions on Rab and some of its officials.

Nilanthi Samaranayake, a visiting expert at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) and adjunct fellow at the East-West Center in Washington, in an article on April 30 said while the US raised the temperature on Bangladesh regarding the conduct of its election process before January, it appears to now be focused on the way forward in the relationship.

"As a result, a discussion about Dhaka signing the ACSA and the GSOMIA is worth reengaging on ahead of annual partner dialogues between the two countries," she wrote.

Prof Obaidul Haque, of Dhaka University's international relations department, said Lu may press for signing the two agreements -- Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) on logistics and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) -- to advance security and defence relationship.

"I don't think that Dhaka will sign the agreements now. It has a certain level of reluctance about it," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

In an email interview, Samaranayake said Dhaka is likely taking its time to study the specifics of the agreements and understand its options.

"The US agreements are bilateral and do not prevent Bangladesh from having partnerships with other countries such as China. Bangladesh's foreign policy approach is seen as open to multiple partnerships."

Meanwhile, Dhaka would be seeking funding under the US International Finance Corporation (IFC) amid challenges of depleting foreign currency reserves. Bangladesh is already getting funding from the IMF.

Washington earlier told Dhaka that funding from the DFC is conditioned to the improvement of labour rights. Dhaka recently amended the labour law and is working on more reforms, said foreign ministry officials.

Besides, as a climate vulnerable country, Bangladesh needs huge funding from the developed countries. Bangladesh's annual funding requirement is of $9 billion for climate change initiatives, but the government allocates only $3 billion, resulting in a shortfall of $6 billion.

"We need funding as well as technologies. We would seek greater US contribution towards this. Also, the US has been the largest donor for Rohingyas, and we would seek their support for them," said a government official.

Bangladesh would also seek investments from the US, the single largest export market for Bangladesh.

Former ambassador M Humayun Kabir said Washington has great economic interests in Bangladesh, including in the oil and gas sectors.

US oil-gas company ExxonMobil has expressed interest in exploring oil and gas reserves in Bangladesh's offshore blocks.

"We need to decide everything from the view of our national interest," said Humayun.