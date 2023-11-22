Do your part to promote inclusive, credible polls

UN urges all stakeholders in Bangladesh

The United Nations has reiterated its desire to see a "peaceful, inclusive, and credible" national election in Bangladesh.

"We continue to call on all stakeholders -- the government and the political parties -- to do whatever they can to promote a peaceful, inclusive, and credible election," said UN Secretary General's Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at a regular press briefing on Monday.

The UN issued the statement at a time when there is a political impasse and the BNP and its allies are enforcing blockades demanding that the next polls be held under a non-partisan election-time government.

The Election Commission has announced that the next national polls will be held on January 7.