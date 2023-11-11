Diplomacy
Diplomats pay homage at Mainamati War Cemetery

Photo: Collected

Diplomats from the commonwealth and other countries today paid tributes to hundreds of soldiers, who died in World War II, buried at Mainamati War Cemetery in Cumilla.

The high commissioners and ambassadors paid their homage by placing wreaths at the war cemetery memorial sculpture's base around 10:00am, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

Photo: Collected

The delegation comprises UK, US, Japan, Canada, India, Pakistan's high commissioners and ambassadors and their representatives.

Photo: Collected

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook, US Ambassador Peter Haas, and Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori, among others, spoke at the event.

Photo: Collected

 

 

 

 

