Dhaka welcomes Biden’s nomination of next US envoy to Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has welcomed US President Joe Biden's nomination regarding the new US ambassador to Bangladesh.

He hoped that the new ambassador (nominated) would further take forward the relations with Bangladesh.

Responding to a question at Foreign Service Academy yesterday, the foreign minister said they received the name (agrimo) much earlier.

US President Joe Biden has nominated David Slayton Meale, currently deputy chief of mission in Beijing, as the next US ambassador to Bangladesh.

The nomination has been sent to the Senate, according to the White House.

David Meale of Virginia is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor.

The current US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, will soon end his tenure in Dhaka.