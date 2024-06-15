Dhaka wants to import natural gas from Azerbaijan

It also urges Azerbaijan to recruit Bangladeshi manpower

Bangladesh wants to import natural gas from Azerbaijan and thus proposed signing a memorandum of understanding towards this end.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen made the proposal during the first foreign office consultation (FOC) between the two countries at Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Friday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Momen led the Bangladesh side at the FOC while Azerbaijan side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov.

At the FOC, Masud Bin Momen proposed that Azerbaijan can be a good source of natural gas for Bangladesh. Azerbaijan's side responded positively to the proposal.

He also requested Azerbaijan to import good quality affordable RMG and pharmaceutical products, as well as recruit manpower from Bangladesh.

All aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries including cooperation in trade, investments, educational, cultural and ICT sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides stressed the importance of exchanging high-level visits and agreed to expedite works on the pending bilateral instruments.

They exchanged their views on different regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Rohingya crisis and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Momen also paid a courtesy call on Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan and CEO of COP 29 Elnur Sultanov.

Sultanov said Azerbaijan, as the next COP Chair, is working to ensure better climate financing for developing countries and to ensure that mechanisms already developed under the previous climate conferences like Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Loss and Damage Funds provide better outputs for the developing world.

Momen assured that Bangladesh will work closely with Azerbaijan over these issues.

He said climate change adaptation is more important to Bangladesh than mitigation and in this area, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan can work together.