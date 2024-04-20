Dhaka urges Thimphu to rekindle BBIN MVA framework to promote prosperity

Bangladesh has urged Bhutan to take necessary measures to rejoin the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) framework to promote regional prosperity through people-to-people contact.

At the third Foreign Office Consultations held between the two countries on Friday, Bangladesh also raised the issue of Sustainable Development Fees (SDF) for tourists and requested the Bhutanese government to reduce the current SDF for Bangladeshi tourists.

The Bhutanese side assured their counterparts of positive consideration, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

The two sides agreed to work together to enhance tourism and foster people-to-people contact.

The third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Bhutan was held in Thimphu.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen, while the Bhutan delegation was led by Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan.

During the Foreign Office Consultations, the whole gamut of bilateral relations was discussed.

Both the Foreign Secretaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Bangladesh and Bhutan.

They discussed all the major issues of mutual interests and agreed to promote cooperation encompassing all sectors, especially trade and commerce, health, investment, connectivity, power and energy, tourism, culture and education among others.

Both the Foreign Secretaries also discussed the means and ways of faster implementation of the decisions taken and MoUs signed during the recent visit of His Majesty the King of Bhutan to Bangladesh.

On her part, Pema Choden stressed on the exploration of the untapped potential in economic, cultural and educational areas and proposed to establish meaningful collaborative relationships.

She mentioned that Bhutan would like to pursue more trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh. She also stressed on mutual efforts to conclude the pending Agreements/MoUs. Bhutanese Foreign Secretary emphasized on the exchange of government and private level visits between the two countries.

Both the Foreign Secretaries discussed regional issues of mutual interest and hoped that both countries would continue to work to reinvigorate the SAARC and BIMSTEC processes.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also called on Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Royal Government of Bhutan at the latter's office.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interests including trade and investment, special economic zone in Kurigram, power sector cooperation, cooperation in health and education, regional cooperation etc.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also attended the National Day reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan as the special guest.

He also inspected the progress of the ongoing construction work of the Chancery and Residence Construction project of Bangladesh Embassy in Thimphu.