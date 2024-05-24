Dhaka, Tokyo hold first round of negotiations on EPA

The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) was held in Dhaka from May 19 to 23.

The meeting was attended by, on the Japanese side, Taketani Atsushi, ambassador in charge of Economic Diplomacy, deputy director-general, Economic Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from other relevant ministries.

On the Bangladesh side, Dr Ahmad Munirus Saleheen, chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, and representatives from relevant ministries were present.

In this round of negotiation, both sides exchanged their views on the method of negotiations and on a broad range of areas such as trade in goods, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, investment, electronic commerce and intellectual property.

Both sides decided to work on scheduling the dates of the second round of negotiations through diplomatic channels, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

On May 19, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori participated in the opening session of the negotiation with Ahasanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Commerce, Md Selim Uddin, new Secretary to Ministry of Commerce, Dr Ahmad Munirus Saleheen, Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Chief negotiator of Bangladesh side.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) would be concluded to get Japanese financial concessions by 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated from LDC status.

He thanked Japan for sending the trade negotiating team for the negotiations on the proposed EPA.