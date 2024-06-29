Dhaka, Riyadh to hold political consultation July 1

Dhaka and Riyadh will hold the second political consultation on July 1 when they will discuss the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Bangladesh as well as Saudi investment, trade, manpower, and Rohingya crisis.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will lead the respective sides in the consultation in Riyadh, foreign ministry sources said.

Private Sector Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, Additional Foreign Secretary (bilateral) Md Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary, Director General of West Asia Wing Shafiqur Rahman and Director Nafisa Monsur will be part of Bangladesh delegation.

"Bangladesh side will be highlighting the needs for investment, protection of the Bangladeshi migrants in the Kingdom, support in addressing Rohingya crisis," a foreign ministry official said.

He said many Saudi companies are keen to invest in Bangladesh and the announcements may come during the visit of the Saudi crown prince later this year.

Saudi Arabia may also raise the issue of renewing passports of about 69,000 Rohingyas who went to the Gulf country in the past.

In early May this year, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told media that Dhaka will renew passports of the 69,000 Rohingyas considering that they might be deported otherwise.

"Bangladesh will seek increased international pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of over a million Rohingya," a source said.

The two countries will also discuss the regional conflicts in the Middle East including Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, cooperation among the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), among others.